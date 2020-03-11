STATEWIDE — Here are the coronavirus outbreak's latest impacts on Florida's airports and bus, rail, and other transportation systems.

This article will be updated with new information as it develops.

Thursday, March 13

JetBlue waives change and cancellation fees

Airline JetBlue told Spectrum News it's waiving all change and canellation fees amid the COVID-19 outbreak so customers can change or delay their travel plans if necessary.

According to spokesperson Derek Dombrowski, the airline is also encouraging passengers who are ill or are concerned they have coronavirus symptoms to not fly unless clearned by a medical professional.

Norwegian laying off half its staff in wake of travel ban

A spokesperson for Norwegian Air says that all of its Orlando flights are being impacted by the travel ban. One route to London will continue. About 40 percent of its long-haul flights are being scratched until the end of May.

Because of the "extraordinary market situation... and thus a dramatic drop in customers," the airline says, it's laying off half its staff for now, and "that number may increase." Norwegian called it "temporary layoffs."

Almost 100 Orlando flights affected by travel restriction

In the wake of the Trump administration's 30-day restriction on travel from Europe , Orlando International Airport has released the number of flights that would be affected by the travel ban.

President Donald Trump's ban stops entry of most foreign nationals coming to the U.S. if they've been to some European countries in the past two weeks.

The European countries that fall under this travel restriction include: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

This affects about 92 inbound flights, according to Orlando International Airport. The airlines that fly from there include Delta, Icelandair, Lufthansa, and Norwegian.

In the next couple of days, U.S. passengers that have been to any of these areas will be required to go through specific airports that have enhanced screening procedures when returning to the U.S.

Orlando International Airport says it's not among these screening airports, so returning Central Florida passengers will first have to go through one of the screening airports before continuing on to OIA.

Wednesday, March 12

The deep cleaning of the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport continued Wednesday night.

Crews started the process on Tuesday. They are using a special chemical spray that gets into small crevices.

It’s typically something the airport does every six months to a year, but officials are considering doing it monthly.

"Doing it once a month obviously is going to add additional expense, but if it keeps our people here safe and also keeps everything clean, that makes everything worthwhile," said Yvette Aehle, the airport’s deputy director of finance and administration.

The airport has also ordered additional hand sanitizing stations.