INDIALANTIC — Spring Break means an influx of visitors to Central Florida, including to area beaches.

Brevard driver concerned about Spring Break drivers

But Brevard County’s Jim Hoffman thinks out-of-town drivers are causing dangerous driving conditions where A1A meets US-192 in Indialantic.

Hoffman said traveling south on A1A, cars in the right-only turning lane will oftentimes cut in front of cars in the intersection to continue going south towards Melbourne Beach.

“He jumped right in front of me as I was going through the intersection, he realized he didn’t want to be in the right lane, jumped right in front of me and I had to slam on my brakes,” Hoffman said, recalling one close encounter.

Only the middle lane is designated to travel south on A1A. The right lane has to turn west towards the causeway.

“Tthey’ll just cut in front of people and you’ve got an accident waiting to happen here,” Jim said.

Jim thinks out of town drivers aren’t aware that at 192, A1A south goes from two lanes down to one.

“Our engineers are looking into to this more in depth to see if any signing changes could improve guidance in this area,” said FDOT spokesperson Jessica Ottaviano.

Hoffman said he thinks new signs would be a good start.

“I thought maybe some rubber barriers in this lane to just make people aware, if you’re in the right lane you’ve got to turn right,” he said.