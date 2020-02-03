ORLANDO, Fla. — On the corner of South Street and Parramore Avenue, the sizzle and scent of a hot, smoky grill fills the air.

Bishop Lorenzo Jones ministers in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood

With help from 7 children, he grills and feeds area's hungry families

They also provide free haircuts for people outside their church

For Bishop Lorenzo Jones, grilling is sacred.

"Praise the Lord," Jones says, carefully flipping over hot dogs one by one.

The meal he's preparing isn’t for himself, but the community.

"It’s a passion," Jones says.

For the past 15 years, his church, First Choice Ministries, has been helping the community.

"We want to be a blessing to anyone," he says.

His seven children often help out their dad at his church. They grew up watching their parents serve others, even taking them in.

"They spread that love around. So a lot of times, we would come home from school and see different families in our rooms and we would be like, ‘Hi!’,” laughs Jones' daughter, Larhonza, at the memory.

In recent years, Jones and his family have stepped up that service even more with his wife Janie's desire to pass out meals.

"She came up with the idea that we would go out and start feeding the homeless, start giving out clothes," Jones says. "And that’s..." he says, pausing at a sudden flood of emotions.

Janie was constantly pushing her family to do more, he says.

"You know, she kept me going, kept me going."

She was always working to serve others — until her passing three and a half years ago.

Her memory still drives the Jones family. On a warm Saturday afternoon, Jones and his family pass out clothing to neighbors from their church in the Parramore neighborhood just west of downtown Orlando, providing whatever people need.

"And just the necessity things that we take for granted sometimes, it feels really good to be able to make sure that another kid has that," Larhonza Jones says.

Outside the church, free haircuts are on hand for those needing a trim. Nearby, Bishop Jones mans the grill, ready to give folks a meal and a helping hand.

"I love it. I love preaching the word. I love being a help in the community," Jones says.

With Janie’s memory present in every act of kindness and service, Jones hopes to continue First Choice Ministries' mission of helping those in the Parramore neighborhood and around Orlando, finding new ways to invite people in and lift them up.

"And just come on over," Larhonza Jones says.

Jones' seven children are often by his side during many of these community events and church services. First Choice Ministries is well-known around Orlando for the large Christmas party they put together in different neighborhood community centers, providing families with gifts and bikes for kids, even Christmas dinner.

Along with regular pop-up events in the community, First Choice Ministries hosts church services every Sunday. For more information on services or to find out how you can get involved, the family invites people to connect with them on Jones' Facebook page or through the pages of two of his daughters, Larhonza and Sunitia Jones.