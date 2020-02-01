LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office investigating a double homicide in Eustis after two bodies were found in a car on the side of the road.

Lake Co. deputies investigate double homicide

Two bodies found in bed of truck in Eustis

Truck parked at CR 437 & CR 44A

Authorities said a deputy pulled behind what he thought was a disabled vehicle along County Road 437 around 3:20 a.m. when he discovered two Hispanic males deceased in the bed of the pickup truck.

"The bodies were open, and I think that's what startled the deputy when he came upon the scene. Something you don't expect to see. Like I said, this is routine where we see vehicles on the side of the road, we try to offer assistance. But to walk up on something like that was pretty surprising," Sgt. Fred Jones said.

Lake County Sheriffs office tells us a deputy spotted a disabled truck after 3am this morning, finding the bodies of two men inside. This is being investigated as a homicide @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/I8dZ9RfxM8 — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) February 1, 2020

The vehicle was parked on the side of the road at the interesection of County Road 437 and County Road 44A.

The sheriff's office wouldn't confirm more about the victim's injuries or their identities, or if the pickup truck they were found in belonged to either of the men.

An autopsy on both men is expected to bring more information.

The intersection is currently blocked off as deputies continue to investigate.

The investigation remains ongoing.