WINTER PARK, Fla. – Residents in one Winter park neighborhood say they are fed up with an area church and its loud music. Now, they’re hoping a new ordinance could help with the noisy situation.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says around 220 people have filed noise complaints about Action Church in the past year. The language in the Seminole County noise ordinance isn’t clear as to how the situation should be handled.

In a statement, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said, “We endeavor to achieve a solution that is amicable and sustainable for all parties.”

The Seminole County Commission has also heard about the church — nearly 300 people signed a petition calling for action and presented it to the commission. The county attorney tells me they are working on a new comprehensive noise ordinance.

“We have made significant adjustments to sound levels as well as start times to show our willingness to meet in the middle,” Action Church said in statement.