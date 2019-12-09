ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando City Council on Monday approved a one-year trial period for use of rental scooters.

The scooters will work much like the Lime bikes already in use, but riders will be allowed to ride on sidewalks unlike the bikes which are prohibited on sidewalks. The trial run for the scooters will begin in early January.

Here are five things to know:

1. Orlando City leaders proposed the rental scooter use to give people another way to get around downtown Orlando.

2. Scooters include a motor-assist function which will allow riders to go up to 20 miles per hour, but they’ll only be allowed to go up to 10 miles per hour on sidewalks.

3. The 1-year trial period will allow city leaders to adjust what’s allowed and what’s not allowed during the trial run, and decide whether to allow the scooters permanently after the trial run is over.

4. The city’s new ordinance requires scooters to be parked upright, prohibits them from blocking anyone walking on a sidewalk or driving on a street, and it requires the company operating them to relocate improperly parked scooters within two hours.

5. Some people say Lime bike users are leaving the bikes in front of homes and places where they’re blocking sidewalks, a problem worry will get even worse with the addition of rental scooters.