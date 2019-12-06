APOPKA, Fla. — Numerous law enforcement agencies met to discuss how to curb the recent gun violence in Apopka.

Long- and short-term solutions discussed

Father recalls how his own son was killed

Several agencies, including the Apopka Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and representatives from the court system met Thursday night.

They are trying to find the best way to pool and use their resources to curb the violence.

South Apopka resident Matida Manjang attended.

"The conversation was really good," she said. "I like the fact they were pushing more toward so how do we get those results because although we have that good percent of people that do want to help, what about those people who are actually causing the problems? They are not going to want to change anything, so how do we get through to them specifically?"

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson says there is a short-term goal of stopping the gun violence by getting the community to speak up to help catch criminals. There is also a focus on the long-term solution of reaching kids before they head down a dark path.

Tony Jackson was at the meeting too. His son Terrious Mandrell Miles was shot and killed on West 13th street in April 2013. The only thing harder than losing his only son was having to tell his grandson.

"Everything hurts, you know? But to call his son (to tell him) that his father was murdered, that was one of the hardest things right there," Jackson recalled.

The desire to mentor and save kids from violence is why Jackson moved back to South Apopka after doing contract work for eight years in Kuwait.

"I wasn't here when it happened. I wasn't here to see my son or hear his last breath, so I wanted to be here to make a difference. I am in the deep of South Apopka," said Jackson.

He even moved into a home less than a mile from where his son was killed. He is proud to live there and invest his time into the people in his community.

"If we can stand together, teach together, and respect together, I think we can go along way. I think we will," he said.

The agencies are planning another meeting in February.