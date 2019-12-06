KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Grocery stores are getting busier this time of year, including a family-run supermarket in Kissimmee after getting a boost from a senator.

Here are five things to know about Tomato Express.

1. Tomato Express started on October 1991 by an Argentinian family, the Siracuzas. It started with a small 1,200 square foot space in St. Cloud. Stella Siracuza recalls how her twin brothers built the store’s first stands from wood.

2. The store has been around for 28 years, but it first became popular for selling produce from local farmers, especially tomatoes.

3. Tomato Express bought land in Kissimmee (Lions Court) and built its supermarket in 1997 but had to move and, in 2001, ended up at its current location: 596 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744.

4. The store sells pan dulce, alfajores and pionono salado, among many other delights. Many goods are imported but some are also homemade. Tomato Express doesn't just act as a market, it now has a bakery, deli and hot food as well.

5. Tomato Express was recently recognized by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio as the Senate Small Business of the Week.