LAKELAND, Fla. — After closing last week due to its parent company going through bankruptcy, the Wildwood Antique Mall in north Lakeland is set to re-open this week.

Wildwood company operates 7 antique malls in Florida

Business will now be called the Lakeland Antique Mall

Wildwood previously operated seven antique malls in Florida.

When the company shuttered last week, the north Lakeland mall's 150 vendors were not able to get into the building because the doors were locked.

Since then the owner of the shopping center, Trey Vick, has been able to regain control of the antique mall building and is moving to re-open it. On Tuesday, vendors were allowed back in and were signing new contracts with Vick’s company.

“The way I look at it, we have a building full of small business owners,” said Vick. “And why would I, as a landlord, not find a way to get them back open on the busiest shopping weekends of the season?”

Vick met with the vendors and told them the good news Tuesday.

“Coming into the holiday season we realized it would be the worst time ever to keep the doors of this place closed,” he said.

Vendor Donna Guinn was thrilled.

“On a scale of one to ten it’s a 22,” she said. “I’m that happy. I’m just absolutely thrilled.”

“I knew they were passionate about what they did and I knew it made money enough to support everyone here, so why not find a way to open it back up?” said Vick.

Now the business will simply be called Lakeland Antique Mall.

Vick has hired former mall employees to run the facility.

It will reopen on Friday.