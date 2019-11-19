SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a man thought to be a kayaker who disappeared late last week has been recovered in Lake Jesup.

Fisherman found empty kayak, oar floating in Lake Jesup on Friday

Seminole Sheriff's helicopter found man's body in lake Tuesday

Detectives trying to ID man; contact agency if you have information

A Seminole County Sheriff's helicopter spotted the body floating in the water just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said.

On Friday, a fisherman reported finding an empty kayak floating near Lake Jesup Park on the northwest side of the lake, along with an oar nearby.

Detectives say the body is of a 5-foot-8-inch man weighing between 180 to 200 pounds. He has a goatee and reddish-brown, close-shaven hair.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, but foul play isn't suspected at this time, the agency said.

Detectives are still trying to identify him, so if you have any information on the person, you're asked to contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.