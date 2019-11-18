NATIONWIDE — A Utah company is recalling two-pound frozen bags of "Quest Beef Cat Food" sold nationwide due to the possibility of Salmonella contamination.

2lb frozen bags of Quest Beef Cat Food recalled

Samples of cat food tested positive for Salmonella

The affected Go Raw, LLC, products were nationally distributed through retail stores and are identified with the following UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and as well as humans handling the contaminated pet food.

Pets affected with salmonella may show signs of lethargy, diarrhea, fever, or vomiting. Some pets may also have a decreased appetite and abdominal pain.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The company initiated the recall after being notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture when a sample tested positive for salmonella.

Customers who have purchased the recalled cat foot are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-801-432-7478.