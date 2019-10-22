NATIONWIDE — The Force is strong with The Rise of Skywalker.

Within the first hour of going on sale, the latest Star Wars film sold 45 percent more tickets than Avengers: Endgame did in its first hour, according to Atom Tickets .

That's a new record.

Tickets went live Monday night just ahead of the debut of the final trailer during Monday Night Football.

Rise of Skywalker is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and could come close to Endgame's box office haul. In its opening weekend, Endgame made a record $357.1 million. The film went on to topple the all-time box office record set by Avatar, pulling in a total of $2.79 billion worldwide.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Keri Russell, Anthony Daniels, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, Naomi Ackie, and Richard Grant.

The film hits theaters December 20.