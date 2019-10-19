ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bay area residents started their weekend with heavy rain, windy conditions and — in some cases — power outages and damage.

Tornadoes have been confirmed in Pinellas and Polk counties, though no serious injuries have been reported.

Almost 10,000 Lakeland Electric customers lost power due to damage caused by an early-morning tornado which first touched down at Lakeland-Linder Airport and traveled north across I-4 and into Kathleen in Polk County.

Once the storm hit Kathleen, it damaged the roof of Kathleen Middle School. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-4 westbound at Polk Parkway as the tornado crossed the roadway.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center received dozens of reports of damage to homes, windows, carports and barns.

Power lines and numerous trees were reported down or damaged in locations that included Knights Station Road, Highland Grove Drive, Willow Wisp Drive and Sunnyside Drive.

Some photos of damage in Kathleen near Duff Rd. And of course, it includes siding in a tree. @BN9 @bn9weather #BN9Polk #Nestor pic.twitter.com/anJNcYDJe6 — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) October 19, 2019

One Polk County resident said: "It sounded like a train coming through there. I could hear it whistling through the window ... it sounded like bombs going off.

"Just as quick as it came, it was gone," she said.

According to initial law enforcement reports, there have been no serious injuries reported to the Sheriff's Office or Polk County Fire Rescue.

As the sun is coming up and the rain is stopping we’re getting a much better look at the damage at the Twelve Oaks Mobile Home Park in Seminole and nearby business plaza from a confirmed EF0 tornado overnight. @BN9 BN9 @bn9weather pic.twitter.com/BAqseoyuhr — Kim Leoffler (@kimleoffler) October 19, 2019

Deputies remained on scene where there were power lines down in the roadway until Lakeland Electric could arrive and fix the downed lines as well as restore power.

Meanwhile, an EF-0 tornado with winds near 70 mph was confirmed in Pinellas County. It struck the Seminole area (Twelve Oaks Mobile Home Park) and produced minor damage.

The number of Duke Energy outages in Pinellas County was climbing before 8 a.m. There were about 2,000 customers without power in Seminole, with about 3,000 total in the county. By 11 a.m., however, the countywide number was down to about 1,000.

Take a look at this-- a driver getting caught by tornado debris on I-4 near Lakeland. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/S4PjoJ888g — Bay News 9 Weather (@bn9weather) October 19, 2019

Tornado warnings were in effect much of Friday night, and tornado watches remained in effect until noon Saturday. A watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the area where it has been issued. A warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and that there is imminent danger.

Several locations have experienced or may experience flooding. Those areas include: Clearwater, Largo, Seminole, Harbor Bluffs, Ridgecrest, Safety Harbor, Belleair, Redington Shores, Belleair Bluffs, Belleair Beach, Redington Beach, Indian Shores, North Redington Beach, Belleair Shore, Walsingham Park and Belleair Shores.

The worst of the weather happened east of Tropical Storm Nestor, which became the 16th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic stormseason on Friday afternoon.

SE Paradise Pt. in the Kings Bay Area of #CrystalRiver. This is the most flooding we’ve found after visiting several flood prone spots in the area. Water is about ankle deep. One man familiar with the neighborhood tells me this isn’t bad for this spot. @BN9 #bn9citrus pic.twitter.com/2VZeZMJFXV — Sarah Blazonis (@SarahBlazonis) October 19, 2019

Nestor is poorly organized, so the Spectrum Bay News 9 Weather Experts said don't focus on the center of the storm — most of the significant weather is well east of the center.

By this afternoon, conditions will begin to dry out. There will still be a few showers leftover but the frequency will decrease and the threat for tornadoes will end.

Another front approaches and stalls over our area Monday into Tuesday. This will lead to higher rain chances on Monday and Tuesday.

