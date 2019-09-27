SANFORD, Fla. — An American crocodile briefly got out of its pen Friday at the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford, zoo officials said.

The area around the herpetarium was cleared of visitors after the crocodile breached its habitat at about 2:30 p.m., they said. Zoo staff quickly "secured" the reptile, and no one reported to be hurt.

"At no time were guests in danger, as the crocodile was in a contained area away from public pathways," a statement by the zoo said.

Zoo staff evaluated the habitat to determine how the crocodile got out and safely returned it soon after. The zoo didn't say whether they found the animal's escape route.

"Our staff acted swiftly and followed all protocol to secure the animal in a safe manner," zoo CEO Dino Ferri said in the statement. "We practice for these types of situations throughout the year, so our team is prepared to respond accordingly."

American crocodiles are federally protected and listed as a threatened species, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission . They differ from their alligator cousins by the shape of their snout and lighter color, which are more apparent when they're young. They're naturally found in brackish water in South Florida.

The zoo said it will conduct an investigation into the incident.