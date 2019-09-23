ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of passengers of one major airline are left in the lurch today after the operator abruptly shutdown.

Thomas Cook Airlines cancels flights worldwide

Thousands of travelers left stranded

Negotiations failed with British tour operator

For decades, Thomas Cook Airlines has ferried travelers all over the globe, including to Central Florida. Of the 75 million tourists who visited Orlando last year, a core of those travelers -- over a million -- come from the U.K., according to Visit Orlando.

But now the British tour operator has ceased trading as negotiations failed. All holidays and flights have been canceled as the company enters into compulsory liquidation.

In response, the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority launched a repatriation program, trying to get stranded travelers home.

“When people get to the end of their holiday, they will be brought back to the U.K.," explained Tim Johnson, the Aviation Authority's Policy Director, continuing, "We are bringing back about 150,000 back to the UK, we've chartered over 40 planes, and we're going to be running up to 1,000 flights over the next two weeks."

An @MCO worker just set up these plasmas, alerting any #ThomasCook passengers who might show up—unaware of news—what to do if stuck.



He also shared that a rep. from the airline is expected to be here later today, though time unclear. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ZNJmjCnO4F — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) September 23, 2019

Thomas Cook Airline's Chief Executive, Peter Fankhauser, released a statement, calling it a "sad day" for the company:

“We have worked exhaustively in the past few days to resolve the outstanding issues on an agreement to secure Thomas Cook’s future for its employees, customers and suppliers … It is a matter of profound regret to me and the rest of the board that we were not successful.”

If you're one of the travelers stranded in Central Florida due to the airline's collapse and you'd like to share your experience, please reach out to Julie Gargotta: julie.gargotta@charter.com.