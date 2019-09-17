"City of Lights," the design that would remove part of the Skyway over Canalside, has been selected as the winner of a state-supported contest to envision the future of the controversial roadway.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul were in Buffalo Tuesday afternoon to announce the winner of the Aim for the Sky contest.

The group that submitted the "City of Lights" proposal, from Rochester, will take home a $100,000 prize.

The second-place submission, “Skyway River Loop,” was submitted by a team from New York City and will receive $50,000, while a Washington, D.C.-based team will receive $25,000 for its design, titled “Queen City Harbor,” which came in third.

Cuomo: “Is it going to be hard to take (the Skyway) down? Yes. But I have news for you, no great accomplishment in life is easy.” — Ryan Whalen (@RyanWhalenCT) September 17, 2019



Earlier this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the national competition, looking for creative ways to re-imagine the Skyway and find new uses for it.

What was once a major connector built in 1953 for truck traffic to small and large factories and steel plants, many of which have closed, now services daily commuter traffic from the southtowns.

The competition itself was open to individuals or teams representing the nation’s top urban designers, economists, planners and architects.