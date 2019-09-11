MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for an 11-month-old Ocala girl early Wednesday morning, saying she is safe and sound.

Jhene Clark is safe, says officials

She was last seen with Deangelo Clark

Jhene Clark was last seen in the area of the 2000 block of Northeast 78th Lane in Ocala on Wednesday morning.

She was last seen with 30-year-old Deangelo Clark, who both were in a 2008 black Mazda CX7, with the North Dakota tag number: 328-APC.

The two were thought to be in either in Orange or Manatee counties. Authorities did not say where they found the child.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement did warn that people should not approach Deangelo Clark, but to call 911 immediately.

Authorities did not provide any additional information and did not say what the relationship is between Jhene and Deangelo Clark.