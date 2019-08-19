DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Students are back at Bethune-Cookman University Monday for the first day of school, with a new president to greet them.

Dr. LaBrent Chrite is taking over after much turmoil with financial, legal, and academic issues over the last few years. Despite the school being on probation and being about $15 million in debt, Dr. Chrite is hopeful he can turn things around.

“We have a plan to deal with that," Dr. Chrite said. "It's not an easy plan, but it's part of our path forward. It's what we are working with our accreditors on, and the reality is there is no option for us but to get this in order."

Chrite was formerly the dean at the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business. Before that he served as dean at Montclair State University in New Jersey.