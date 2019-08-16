NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl wading in knee-deep water just off New Smyrna Beach was bitten by a shark Friday morning, at least the fourth shark bite reported at that beach in the past month.
The shark bite happened near 27th Avenue just before 11 a.m.
The girl felt a bite on her right leg, got out of the water, and told her mother, officials told Spectrum News 13.
She received medical treatment on the beach for a nonlife-threatening laceration, but her mom took her to a hospital.
Two surfers were bitten by sharks at New Smyrna Beach on August 3. A week earlier, another surfer from out of state was bitten. New Smyrna Beach is considered the shark bite capital of the world, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.