BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard beach-side business owner is trying to work out a compromise with Indialantic city leaders.

Hand painted mural not approved by Indialantic city leaders

Facebook post about issue went viral

Town Manager: "Murals incorporated as part of a sign must be permitted"

It's all over something that was painted outside Victoria Athey's store.

Roses abound at the consignment shop at the intersection of SR A1A and Second Avenue.

Athey said her cousin, a south Florida artist, came up a few weeks ago and hand painted it.

NOT ROSY: Indialantic consignment shop owner at odds w/ city over rose painting on storefront. Town officials say it violates code as a ‘mural’. Owner hoping for peaceful resolution. Tonight @MyNews13 #News13Brevard #Florida @Jon_Shaban pic.twitter.com/P2RZRr8Qxb — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) August 5, 2019

"It only took her a couple hours, and that was about the middle of July," Athey said.

But as the song goes 'Every Rose Has It's Thorn'.

Late last week, the owner of the building got notice of an Indialantic code violation.

"She said murals weren't allowed and we had to paint over it immediately," said Athey.

Athey took to Facebook to express her disagreement.

"I just put a little rant out, like anyone would who is kind of having a bad day," she said.

"On the painting itself, I haven't seen anyone who doesn't like it, other than the person who turned it into code enforcement, who I don't know who it is," she continued.

Over the weekend, the post went viral, reaching more than 50,000 likes, and has been shared more than 200 times.

Plus, a petition circulating asking for 5,000 signatures is nearing the goal.

Athey wants to be clear; she is not looking for a fight with the city.

She just wants both sides to come out smelling like roses.

"I don't want the lynch mob, I don't want everybody attacking the city or the town," Athey said. "I'd like to settle it as peaceful as possible."

Indialantic Town Manager Michael Casey told Spectrum News 13 that murals incorporated as part of a sign must be permitted.

Once a permit is filed, it will be reviewed to assure that it meets town code requirements.