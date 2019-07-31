ORLANDO, Fla. — A new projection puts Florida as the number two state nationally for diabetes in 2030.

The data from the Institute of Alternative Futures, analyzed by PsyD Programs, says nearly 19-percent of Floridians are expected to have diabetes in eleven years. The diabetes rate in America is expected to increase by 38-percent.

Dr. Benjamin Kaplan, an internist with Orlando Health, tells Spectrum News 13 these predictions don’t have to come true.

“The idea is access to care,” he explained. “If people are seeing their physicians, getting screened on a yearly basis for things like diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, all those risk factors that go along with diabetes - we can prevent them.”

Kaplan says having a good relationship with your doctor is key. Adults between the ages of 18 and 65 should be screened for diabetes, especially those who are obese or have any other risk factors.

“When you do see your physician and you are diagnosed with diabetes, it’s certainly not the end of the world, he said. “There are great medications out there, but the first thing any good physician will do is talk to you about diet and exercise.”

The DASH diet and Mediterranean diet are recommended, according to Kaplan. Diet and exercise can also help prevent diabetes.

Kaplan says this study should not be taken as gospel, but as a talking point to get healthier.

“The first thing I would suggest about this study is to take it with a grain of salt,” he said. “Just because somebody predicts something will happen doesn’t necessarily mean it will.”

There are new initiatives in Florida to help reduce the number of people diagnosed with diabetes, according to Kaplan, so he is feeling optimistic about the sunshine state’s future.