BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A raccoon got into a dangerous predicament Tuesday night after getting stuck on a Brevard County causeway.

Fortunately a Central Florida rescue group stepped in and saved the day.

It was quite the rock in a hard place for the raccoon, who found itself scared and situated under the railing of the Pineda Causeway.

"He probably got there early morning, before traffic started," Crystene Prokop of Wild Florida Rescue told Spectrum News.

OVER TROUBLED WATER: @rescue_wild saves raccoon stuck on the side of Pineda Causeway. Animal trapped under rail between heavy traffic and water below. WFR worker guided it down rail and safely into woods. Story tonight @MyNews13 @Jon_Shaban #News13Brevard #Florida Pics = WFR pic.twitter.com/q1sxiCp2nx — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) July 31, 2019

Once the cars and trucks started whizzing by, the critter couldn't go that way to get down. Looking the other way was the Indian River.

A passerby called Wild Florida Rescue, and Prokop headed to the causeway to help, along with two Brevard County Sheriff's deputies, who shut down the two lanes of traffic for the raccoon’s safety.

But the frightened animal wasn't going to make Prokop's job easy. The raccoon began walking along the narrow rail as she tried to catch it with her net.

"He wasn't too fussy, he just wanted to get down — you could tell," Prokop said.

Prokop says she stayed right with it as the raccoon slowly made its way down the railing.

Forty feet later, the animal made it safely to the ground and strolled into nearby woods.

"Hopefully he is somewhere safe," Prokop said.