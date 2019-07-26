ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials who had urged people to kill nonnative green iguanas because of their rapidly increasing numbers are now clarifying that message.

FWC worried about population explosion of green iguanas

Wildlife official says people shouldn't just go "shoot them up"

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release earlier this month that people should exterminate the large lizards if found on their property — but it didn't say how.

"Homeowners do not need a permit to kill iguanas on their own property, and the FWC encourages homeowners to kill green iguanas on their own property whenever possible," the release said.

"Unfortunately, the message has been conveyed that we are asking the public to just go out there and shoot them up. This is not what we are about; this is not the ‘wild west,' " FWC Commissioner Rodney Barreto said in an updated statement.

Sometimes kept as pets, green iguanas aren't dangerous to people, but they can damage property. Native to South and Central America, they are not cold-tolerant, which is why their numbers have boomed in Florida, primarily in South Florida. They also can carry salmonella bacteria.

FWC says if you can't safely remove an iguana from your property, you should contact a trained professional or trapper.