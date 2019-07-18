ORLANDO, Fla — A worker was injured Thursday after falling through the roof of an Orlando fitness center, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

  • Worker falls through skylight at Orange County gym
  • Man fell 25 feet and sustained multiple broken bones
  • A fire suppression pipe was damaged during the incident

Crews responded to Fitness CF on Turkey Road just before 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a worker falling.

The man fell 25 feet through the building's skylight, according to fire rescue officials. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with multiple broken bones.

A fire suppression pipe was damaged during the incident and set off a fire alarm at the fitness center, according to fire rescue.