ORLANDO, Fla — A worker was injured Thursday after falling through the roof of an Orlando fitness center, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to Fitness CF on Turkey Road just before 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a worker falling.

The man fell 25 feet through the building's skylight, according to fire rescue officials. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with multiple broken bones.

A fire suppression pipe was damaged during the incident and set off a fire alarm at the fitness center, according to fire rescue.