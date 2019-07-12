MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A retired law enforcement officer admitted to downloading and viewing child porn and collected files on a hard drive he kept, state cyber crime agents say.

Kenneth Louis Bensman, 64, was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office affidavit.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement 's cyber crimes unit showed up to a Mount Dora home that morning to execute a search warrant, the affidavit says.

Agents said Bensman agreed to answer questions about their investigation. When they told him they had evidence that indicated he had a hard drive that contained child porn, he initially told them he'd had a "come to Jesus" moment and threw the hard drive in a lake, the affidavit says. But agents searched the home and found the hard drive in a room being used as a home office that had multiple pieces of computer equipment, they said.

Authorities haven't said from which law enforcement agency Bensman is retired.