ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas tycoon Ross Perot left a lasting impression on a lot of people during his life. A Central Floridian, who worked under Perot starting in the early 1980s, remembers a lot about him.

Roddy Naranjo recalls experiences with Ross Perot

Naranjo worked for Perot's company "Electronic Data Systems"

"He knew everything about everybody," said Roddy Naranjo. "It didn't matter whether you were one of his senior managers or one of your lower employees."

Naranjo started working for Perot's company, Electronic Data Systems, after college, and his career under him lasted more than 20 years. Naranjo said there weren't a lot times he saw Perot, but there is one thing he remembers vividly.

"You would run in to him, and we always would go, ‘Hello Mr. Perot, how are you?’ And, he hated being called Mr. Perot," Naranjo recalled

There may not have been a President Perot in The White House, there certainly was in his companies which gave Naranjo the chance of a lifetime.

"Great experiences — that you can't exchange for anything else," Naranjo said.

Roddy remembers Ross Perot having a lot of integrity, and mentioned his number one thing was honesty.