ORLANDO, Fla. — Some say it's the golden era for attractions right now, with new rides pushing the limits.

Dynamic Attractions, an Orlando-based design manufacturer, creates some of the rides that parkgoers would find at places like Disney World and Universal.

An executive with the company shared what she thinks is next for the industry.

1. "This is kind of the boom of the Asian amusement parks," said Cindy Emerick Whitson, Dynamic Attractions’ Sr. Vice President, Global Business Development. “They're being master-planned right now and they'll be opening over the next 5-10 years."

2. Starting from the ground up in this day and age means these Asian parks are getting more of the most technically-advanced ride systems. "Our [U.S] amusement parks, you know, a lot of them are 20 years old, so their business is to bring in a new attraction every other year,” she said. “In the Asian market, they're building brand new parks."

3. Whitson says the coasters of the future are happening there now. "They're grasping storytelling during the coaster ride."

4. Storytelling with more scenic involvement during the ride experience is one thing. A second goal for designers to pull off is unexpected moments; pushing the element of thrill for coaster enthusiasts. "It's becoming harder and harder to please those enthusiasts. They've got the tallest, they've got the fastest. You're marrying VR with different coasters now and basically creating elements that will just surprise."

5. As for the ride vehicles, Whitson says minimalistic is "in" right now “because people like to feel the freedom [and] a little bit of the danger."