VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is seeing a spike in mosquitoes, and several factors are to blame. Volusia County Mosquito control has identified two particular mosquitoes that are on the rise.

"Right now based on our surveillance, we are seeing an increase in both container breeding mosquitoes and salt marsh mosquitoes," said Miranda Tressler, of Volusia County Mosquito Control.

Both wind and rain are drawing the pesky insects to southeastern Volusia County in particular. Their data shows salt marsh mosquitoes are targeting the Oak Hill, Edgewater and New Smyrna areas after hatching.

"These mosquitoes are also breeding off in those islands marshy areas in the Indian river, Canaveral national sea shore and then the wind blows them inward to the populated areas," said Tressler.

Those who live right off of the aptly named Mosquito Lagoon in Oak Hill have noticed this surge.

"You take your golf cart out there in the middle of the road and they follow you, bunches and bunches of them," said Linda Hyatt, who has lived right where Mosquito Lagoon and the Indian river meet for the last 15 years.

Mosquito Control is also finding container breeding mosquitoes all across the county because of heavy rains, but they need help fighting these.

"We are really encouraging residents and homeowners just to take a moment, walk around their yard, look for anything that could be holding water," said Tressler. "If they could do that at least once a week, dump out any standing water, they can break the lifecycle of the mosquito and they can help reduce these container biting mosquitoes."

To combat the population surge, Mosquito Control is targeting the problem areas day and night. They and expect to see results soon.

"Right now we are larviciding by helicopter to prevent more mosquitoes from coming of and we are treating the adult mosquitoes by truck after sunset in those populated areas."

According to Hyatt, Mosquito control went through her neighborhood just a few days ago and she is already happy with the changes she is seeing.

"And they will improve it I’m sure," said Hyatt. "They know what they are doing."

Mosquito Control will respond to investigate areas where there are reports of high mosquito populations. For more information on how to file a mosquito request and to see a map of where they have spayed and plan to spray, click here.