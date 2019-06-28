MIAMI, Fla. — The Democrats were not only going after President Trump Thursday night, but each other on everything from age, race to nuances of public policy.

There was some heated exchanges last night focused on race.

Senator Kamala Harris claimed Vice President Joe Biden opposed busing students to integrated schools.

"You also worked with them to oppose busing," said Sen. Kamala Harris, (D) Presidential Candidate. "And there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me."

That is true… Biden was a vocal opponent of federally mandated busing.

In 1978, Biden co-sponsored legislation that would have limited the ability of federal judges to compel school district to integrate public schools by busing black students to white areas and vice versa.

Biden said he supported school integration by other means but opposed busing because he thought it had a negative impact on communities.

Senator Bernie Sanders had some harsh words for President Trump and took him to task over taxes.

"Eighty-three percent of your tax benefits go to the top 1 percent," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, (D) Presidential Candidate.

That’s false.

Senator Sanders is referring to 2027, not the present day.

The Tax Policy Center found in 2027 that fact would be true, but only because most of the tax cuts for individuals are set to expire after 2025, if Congress doesn’t extend them.

The Associated Press said last year, 20.5 percent of the benefits went to the top one percent.

Vice President Joe Biden not only talked about President Trump, but also President Obama.

"He is the first man to bring together the entire world — 196 nations — to commit to deal with climate change." Biden says.

That’s also not true.

A decade before Obama became president, in 1997, more than 190 nations from across the world met in Japan to limit climate change.

Biden is referring to the 2015 Paris agreement, but that was the 21st climate change convention meeting…far from the first.