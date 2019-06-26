ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Utilities Commission experienced the two highest days of power use in its 96-year history Monday and Tuesday, a company spokesman says.

OUC hits power consumption records 2 days in a row

Company also serves city of St. Cloud, which also hit record

OUC customer demand was at a record 1,233 megawatts of power at 5:04 p.m. Monday, setting a record. That record was eclipsed Tuesday when customer demand reached 1,285 MW, OUC's Tim Trudell said.

The Triple Digits are Back!



It is noon & it "feels-like" it is above 100° in many spots across #CentralFlorida. Stay hydrated and don't leave the kids or pets in the car. #Orlando #FLwx @MyNews13



Current Temperatures > https://t.co/WkTOKcLjFG pic.twitter.com/tluTdxjKWf — Weather Experts (@MyNews13Weather) June 26, 2019

The company also provides power to the city of St. Cloud, which also hit a record Monday at 200 MW.

Trudell said the recent heat, plus more customers, caused the record power usage. But he also said OUC is meeting capacity demands by making capacity adjustments behind the scenes.

HEAT ADVISORY until 7 PM



Coastal Volusia & Brevard Counties are under a heat advisory. Dehydration, heat stroke & heat exhaustion are the possible impacts with "feel-like" temperatures of 105° to 110°



Current Temperatures > https://t.co/WkTOKcLjFG pic.twitter.com/8o0QordU70 — Weather Experts (@MyNews13Weather) June 25, 2019

