ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Utilities Commission experienced the two highest days of power use in its 96-year history Monday and Tuesday, a company spokesman says.
OUC customer demand was at a record 1,233 megawatts of power at 5:04 p.m. Monday, setting a record. That record was eclipsed Tuesday when customer demand reached 1,285 MW, OUC's Tim Trudell said.
The company also provides power to the city of St. Cloud, which also hit a record Monday at 200 MW.
Trudell said the recent heat, plus more customers, caused the record power usage. But he also said OUC is meeting capacity demands by making capacity adjustments behind the scenes.
If you're concerned about a rising power bill during the hot summer months, OUC recommends taking some of these steps:
- Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher.
- Replace air filters regularly.
- Use shades, drapes, and blinds to keep the sun and heat out.
- Use fans, but turn them off when you leave the room. And, set them in a counter-clockwise direction.
- Wash only full loads in dishwashers and clothes washers.
- Use cold water in washing machines.
- Set your water heater temperature to no more than 125 degrees.