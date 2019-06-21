EDGEWATER, Fla. — A 53-year-old man accused of trafficking methamphetamine in Volusia County told an officer the substance found in his vehicle was used for filtering pool water, a report said.

Guillermo Arteaga, of Hialeah, had three pounds of meth when he was pulled over by Edgewater police at 3 a.m. Friday for driving 80 miles per hour in 45-mph zone on West Indian River Boulevard, the arrest report describes.

Edgewater officers arrested Arteaga after checking his license and finding he was wanted in Palm Beach County on two counts of grand theft and one burglary charge.

Police found “three vacuum sealed bags in a plastic grocery bag” in his vehicle, the report said.

After an officer asked Arteaga what the bags contained, he said it was used for "filtering pools," the affidavit noted.

Edgewater police said officers tested the substance in Arteaga’s car. Each vacuum-sealed bag had roughly one pound of meth, investigators said.

Arteaga is being held without bond in the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach.