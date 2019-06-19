OCKLAWAHA, Fla. — A man shot his mother dead to "protect" her from being raped, then set the home they shared on fire, deputies say.

Colby Glen Larue, 22, of Ocklawaha turned himself in early Wednesday to a Marion County Sheriff's Office district office, where he made a "spontaneous statement" that he'd killed his mother, an arrest affidavit says.

According to deputies, firefighters who responded to a house fire on the 16000 block of SE 53rd Street found a body in the rubble, who was later identified as Larue's mother, Angela Limbaugh.

During an interview with detectives, Larue told them that he was watching YouTube videos earlier in the evening when he became paranoid, thinking that someone was out to rape or harm his mom.

He said he first grabbed a pump-action shotgun, but it didn't work, so he then armed himself with a 9mm semiautomatic pistol from his front waistband and began pacing around.

His mother soon woke up and came downstairs, and that's when he shot her twice in the head, the arrest affidavit says. He also shot his dog twice. He told detectives that he killed Limbaugh "because he was protecting her from individuals who were supposedly coming to harm her."

After shooting his mom, he set fire to his mattress, left the home and ran into the woods. He eventually made his way to the Sheriff's Office district office.

Larue is charged with first-degree arson with people present and homicide and is being held in the Marion County Jail without bond.