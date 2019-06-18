ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in custody following a citizen complaint that led to a criminal investigation, the agency said Tuesday.

Orange County deputy accused of grand theft, scheming to defraud

Jackson Etienne, 25, arrested following criminal investigation

Deputy Jackson Etienne, 25, is facing grand theft and scheme to defraud charges.

The investigation began after an unidentified person contacted deputies on January 30, accusing Etienne and an unidentified individual of a fraudulent business transaction involving two buses and a Cadillac Escalade, according to a police report.

The person who reported the complaint against Etienne said they reportedly wanted to purchase two buses from Etienne for a bus transportation business. Etienne allegedly told them he could purchase the buses for him at a lower price.

After the business transaction was done, the police report says the person who gave Etienne the money for the buses asked Etienne and his business partner several times for the location of the buses, and later asked for their money back, which totaled almost $30,000.

During the course of the investigation, detectives say they found that Etienne misled the alleged victim into thinking they purchased the three vehicles, while also never refunding them.

An OCSO spokesperson in a news release said Etienne has been “relieved of all law enforcement powers without pay.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Etienne was hired in November 2016 but was relieved of his duties as a patrol deputy after the investigation on him started. He had been working an administrative role since.

The Sheriff’s Office said its internal investigation will continue once the criminal case is completed.