NATIONWIDE – Hillary Clinton's brother Tony Rodham died Friday night, the former Secretary of State and presidential candidate announced Saturday.

Clinton, who also served as a U.S. Senator, shared the news in a tweet.

Clinton went on to describe her youngest brother as a "kind" and "generous" person.

"We'll miss him very much," she added.

We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 8, 2019

Rodham, a businessman, worked for the Democratic National Committee during Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign in 1992.

He is survived by wife Megan and their three children—Zach, Simon and Fiona.

The cause of Rodham's death was not shared.