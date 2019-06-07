ORLANDO, Fla. — Finding cops at doughnut shops is usually a negative cliche.
But on National Doughnut Day, some of Florida's finest took the stereotype in stride.
We found nearly a dozen law enforcement tweets so far with police and sheriff's deputies getting doughnuts, eating doughnuts, and even giving doughnuts.
Flagler County Sheriff's Office turned it into a community building event, "Donut with a Deputy."
We shared those tweets below.
By the way, do you know how law enforcement came to be associated with doughnut shops? According to Smithsonian Magazine, doughnut shops were one of the only places open late for cops working the graveyard shift in the 1940s and 50s.