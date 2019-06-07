ORLANDO, Fla. — Finding cops at doughnut shops is usually a negative cliche.

But on National Doughnut Day, some of Florida's finest took the stereotype in stride.

We found nearly a dozen law enforcement tweets so far with police and sheriff's deputies getting doughnuts, eating doughnuts, and even giving doughnuts.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office turned it into a community building event, "Donut with a Deputy."

We shared those tweets below.

By the way, do you know how law enforcement came to be associated with doughnut shops? According to Smithsonian Magazine, doughnut shops were one of the only places open late for cops working the graveyard shift in the 1940s and 50s.

It’s the most wonderful tiiiiiiime of the yeeeeearrrrrr!!! #NationalDonutDay thanks @Publix where shopping (and donuts) are a pleasure 💚💚💚🍩🍩🍩 pic.twitter.com/J0y3cWoGBY — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) June 7, 2019

In honor of National Doughnut Day today, here is a message from us to you:



Don't come between our Deputy Sheriffs and their donuts!



Have a safe and delicious #NationalDoughnutDay. Thank you to the Crystal River Dunkin' Donuts for assisting with this production.@DunkinTampaBay pic.twitter.com/Zt9bbKbJQv — Sheriff Citrus (@SheriffCitrus) June 7, 2019

Since it's #NationalDoughnutDay and we get hungry making sure people "donut" break the law (ba-dum-tiss)... where in #DaytonaBeach would you recommend we go for a sweet treat?https://t.co/d3tgRhtfLU — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 7, 2019

Something doesn’t look quite right...either that or the Sanford Fire Department is treating us because they know it’s #NationalDonutDay. They are so kind and probably just thanking us for always making the scene safe! We will return the favor on #NationalLazyBoyReclinerDay pic.twitter.com/IoNJ8lLjzY — Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) June 7, 2019

Live in Winter Park right now for #NationalDoughnutDay. Always excited for this day, way more than other human should be 😂 I salute all the donut artists out there. May your patience be strong and remain unbroken. You’ve got this! See y’all soon! pic.twitter.com/oPTjB0Kl13 — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) June 7, 2019

Today we surprised our friends at @vscflorida with some donuts for #NationalDonutDay. pic.twitter.com/sLtlxAZKRn — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 7, 2019