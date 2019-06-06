CENTRAL FLORIDA — Here is a list of Pulse memorial events taking place across Central Florida.

If there is an event you would like to add to this list, please send it to n13-desk@charter.com .

The UCF Remembers Ceremony

When: Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

Where: Live Oak Event Center, 4115 Pyxis Lane

Details: A memorial quilt will be unveiled which was stitched together using fabric that was personalized by the attendees of the 2018 remembrance ceremony.

Website: https://www.ucf.edu/news/ucf-remembers-pulse-3-years-later/

Recordemos Our 49: Bilingual Vigil

When: Saturday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Joy Metropolitan Community Church, 2351 S. Fern Creek Ave.

Details: A special evening of prayer will be held to bring together the bilingual community to remember the 49 lost in the tragedy.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2321747371425486/

Third Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run Benefiting onePULSE Foundation

When: Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wadeview Park, Orlando

Details: The third annual 4.9K run will take runners past the Orlando Health Trauma Center and onto the Pulse site on the "Remembrance Journey."

Website: https://onepulsefoundation.org/events/third-annual-community-rainbow-run-benefiting-onepulse-foundation/

2019 Annual Remembrance Ceremony at Pulse

When: Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Pulse, South Orange Avenue

Details: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will be at the OnePULSE Foundation ceremony to honor the 49 victims, the survivors and first responders at the Pulse interim memorial.

Website: https://onepulsefoundation.org/events/2019-annual-remembrance-ceremony/

Provincetown Community Compact’s Prayer Ribbon Installation

When: Friday, June 7 at 2 p.m.

Where: City Hall Plaza, Orlando

Details: The Prayer Ribbons Exhibit will be shown at Orlando City Hall Plaza June 7-16 where visitors are encouraged to add a prayer ribbon to leave a measure or name to honor. The Provincetown Community Compact members are bringing the memorial strand of Prayer Ribbons to Orlando.

The 49 Fund 2019 Scholarship Recipients

When: Saturday, June 8 at 3 p.m.

Where: City Hall, Orlando

Details: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will be among The 49 Fund founder Barry Miller to announce the 10 recipients of The 49 Fund’s 2019 college scholarships in the amount of $4,900.

Website: http://www.the49fund.org/

Love and Kindness On The Lawn