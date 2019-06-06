MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People love Instagrammable art.

Earlier this year we shared the famous “DeLand Wings.” Hundreds of viewers shared creative pictures they took with the angel-like wings.

Mount Dora has its own wings too now.

The butterfly mural is on the side of Papilio, a nature-inspired gift store in downtown Mount Dora. The mural, with its huge flowers and butterfly wings, was unveiled last August.

Papilio’s owners say they’d been wanting to do something like that since the store opened years ago.

They got help from a fellow Mount Dora business person. Brittany Baker of Le Petit Sweet Bakery did the artwork.

There’s also a hashtag to share your photos -- #MountDoraHasWings.

So far dozens of people have shared pics from the wall, and not all of them are just posing with the giant wings. Some are using the flowers and other elements in their photos, treating the mural like a giant garden.

Papilio is located on West 5th Avenue, in the heart of downtown Mount Dora. The mural is located in an alley next to the shop.

Where else can people find wings and other "photo op" community art in Central Florida? Share your response with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.