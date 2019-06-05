ORLANDO, Fla. -- Pointe Orlando, the shopping and dining complex on International Drive, is getting a multi-million dollar makeover.

Property owner Brixmor Property Group announced Wednesday that it would be investing $32 million in the complex as part of a redevelopment project.

The project calls for new signage, more lighting, upgraded landscaping and walkways with durable concrete paving. Other improvements include the addition of a new 100-foot passageway called The Link, that will connect visitors to other parts of the complex. An escalator will be added near The Link, providing access to businesses on the second level of the complex.

A glass overhang, lighting and signage will be added to the complex's two valet areas along I-Drive. Seating and shade structures will added to the courtyard, creating a new "gathering space."

"Given the center's proximity to the second-largest conventin center in the country and more than 46,000 hotel rooms, we are very cognizant of our resposibilty to create a dynamic, memorabile experience of Orlando that can be enjoyed by local residents, leisure travelers and conventioneers," Brixmore Property Group VP of leasing Chris Ralph said in a statement. "Pointe Orlando already generates some of the highest restaurant sales in the country, and this redevelopment will upgrade the center's appearance and guest experience befitting Orlando's premier dining and entertainment destination."

The 12-month redevelopment project is scheduled to begin this September and wrap up by summer 2020. The complex will remain open during construction, officials said.

Pointe Orlando features more than 40 retail, restaurant and entertainment establishment, including a Regal Cinemas, Wonderworks, B.B. King's Blues Club and Main Event Entertainment.