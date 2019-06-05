OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. — Two Florida men trying to break into an ATM with a blowtorch apparently made the money inside extra safe instead.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the suspects tried to break into a machine on the second floor of the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island Friday morning.

Surveillance video showed the one man wearing a black nose mask and sunglasses, while the other wore a tan hat and a scarf around his face.

Deputies say the man in black tried to use a blowtorch to melt the hinges and locks on the ATM, while the other had a crow bar and served as a lookout.

But when employees arrived the next morning, they found the ATM, still closed, with the hinges welded shut.

Deputies say the suspects left with nothing.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-850-863-TIPS (8477).