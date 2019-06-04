ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man's attempt to run from law enforcement officers took a wrong turn Sunday night when his escape route took him through the parking lot of a hotel, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Orlando Police report says Santiago Melendez, 42, was fleeing cops when he pulled his vehicle into the parking lot of the Hilton DoubleTree across from Universal Orlando, bailed out, and started to run away.

He was spotted by no less than five witnesses — who were all off-duty officers attending a law enforcement conference at the hotel , according to the affidavit.

Several of the off-duty officers gave chase — one yelled "police, stop" — and one caught up to Melendez, tackling him to the ground, the affidavit said.

"It should be noted that all of the... witnesses were off duty law enforcement officers who were at the hotel for a conference," the report said.

Melendez had a warrant out of Orange County, police said. He was arrested that night on a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and drug possession.