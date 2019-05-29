DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is rerouting traffic around an area in DeLand where they say a man is threatening to kill himself.

The incident is happening at West Parkway and U.S. 92 in DeLand. The sheriff's office received a call just before 2 a.m. when the individual called dispatch to say he was suicidal.

NOW: @VolusiaSheriff redirecting traffic around ongoing incident in #Deland as helicopter circles overhead. Those blue lights in distance indicate large law enforcement presence along U.S. 92/International Speedway Blvd. @MyNews13Traffic @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/NV78jURwv4 — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) May 29, 2019

Authorities said the man is currently in his car at a gas station on U.S. 92 and has a weapon.

Deputies are rerouting traffic at Kepler Avenue, preventing drivers from traveling eastbound into the area.

Spectrum News 13's Julie Gargotta is on scene working to gather more details on what is happening.