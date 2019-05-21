ORLANDO, Fla. — Construction kicked off Tuesday on the Orlando International Airport expansion of Virgin Trains USA's high-speed rail service.

Virgin Trains USA, formerly Brightline, currently operates in South Florida

Private, high-speed rail service is expanding from West Palm to Orlando

The private train service will eventually connect Orlando with South Florida, where it currently operates.

Phase 2 of the expansion by Virgin Trains USA — formerly known as Brightline — will take place over four zones between Orlando and West Palm Beach, the company said in a news release.

Zones 1 and 2, which kicked off Tuesday, include the airport and a Virgin Trains maintenance facility just south of OIA.

Zone 1 is located about a mile south of OIA and is spread over about 70 acres, while Zone 2 is a 3.5-mile section in the middle of OIA, according to Virgin Trains USA. Hubbard Construction , based in Central Florida, and Wharton-Smith Inc. , based in Sanford, are overseeing work in Zones 1 and 2.

The start of work is "imminent" for Zones 3 and 4. Zone 3 comprises about 35 miles of rail that will follow the Beachline Expressway between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa, according to the news release. Zone 4 work includes upgrading 129 miles of existing track to allow for service up to 110 mph and laying 100 miles of new track.