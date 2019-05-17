MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run near Mount Dora.
- Fatal hit-and-run
- Man killed on Old Highway 441 near OBT
- Crash under investigation
A passerby spotted a body on the side of Old Highway 441 just after 5 a.m.
When Lake County deputies arrived they determined the victim was dead. There were signs of trauma to his body investigators later determined it was a hit-and-run.
The man is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.
The man was killed on old Highway 441 west of North Orange Blossom Trail.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided online and on air as it becomes available.