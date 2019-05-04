JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A commercial aircraft slid off a Naval Air Station Jacksonville runway and into the St. John's River Friday evening, according to officials.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, slid off the runway and into shallow water at the end of the runway around 9:40 p.m.

Approximately 137 people were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident. Officials are reporting everyone on board is alive and accounted for.

Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene.

No further information has been released.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019