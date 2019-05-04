DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is working to identify human remains that were found near the Volusia Mall Friday evening.

Investigators said a woman and her family were searching for frogs and turtles in a grassy area in the 1700 block of West International Speedway Boulevard just before 7 p.m. when they came across the bones.

The remains were removed from the scene and taken for further investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office.

No identification has been made as of yet and officials said it appears the remains were at the location for a lengthy period of time.