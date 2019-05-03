TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House on Friday approved an amendment that restores the voting rights of most of the state's nonviolent felons — but with rules that critics say severely restricts the legislation.

The GOP-controlled House voted 67-42 to adopt constitutional Amendment 4, which more than 60 percent of Florida voters approved last year.

But the legislation that was approved Friday requires the state's 1.5 million felons to pay all court fees, fines, and restitution before their voting rights are restored.

"At no point, has there been, as was just said on this House floor, a new fine, a new fee, something added to the sentence. That's just abjectly false," Rep. James Grant (R-Tampa) said.

Opponents of the rules added to Amendment 4 argue that they're politically motivated and say that requiring the fines be paid in full is akin to a Jim Crow-era poll tax.

“It strays away from what voters intended and when they voted for Amendment 4," said Orlando's Desmond Meade, the executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, an organization that pushed for the amendment.

The bill now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who said even before taking office that Amendment 4 needs to be implemented by lawmakers. He's expected to sign it into law.

"Gov. DeSantis, this is going to be up to you. This is a great opportunity, your Abraham Lincoln moment. This is your opportunity to say we will not play political football with the will of the people," pleaded Rep. Al Jacquet (D-West Palm Beach).

Both sides of the issue predict a court fight will follow.