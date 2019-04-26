ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died and four people are being hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on State Road 417 in Orange County Thursday night.

The crash happened on SR-417 southbound between Moss Park Road and Narcoossee Road around 9:45 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue in a tweet said one of the vehicles involved in the crash was hanging off the guardrail. Crews said they had to extricate the people in the vehicles.

One person died on scene, said Lt. Kim Montes with FHP. Three others were transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center, and one person was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Those involved in the deadly crash have not yet been identified.

No further details are available at this time.