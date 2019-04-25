VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man released from prison last year beat a 67-year-old military veteran unconscious with a bamboo pole after the vet stepped in to break up an argument, deputies say.

Deputies: Veteran intervened in argument between roommate, suspect

Veteran being treated at Orange City hospital for broken neck, back

Deputies: Christian Martinez got out of state prison last year for burglary

Christian Martinez, 31, of Deltona, was wanted on a warrant for heroin-dealing charges but is now facing a slew of others, including battery and assault.

Volusia County Sheriff 's detectives met with the military veteran Wednesday at AdventHealth Fish Memorial hospital in Orange City, where he was being treated for a broken neck and back.

The man said that the morning before, he was at his Gainsboro Street home in Deltona with his roommate, a 42-year-old woman, when Martinez showed up.

Martinez and the woman then got into a fight, the veteran said.

When the veteran tried to intervene, he told detectives that Martinez picked up a 4-foot-long bamboo stick and beat him unconscious with it. When he came to, he said Martinez was standing over him with a loaded black semiautomatic pistol and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident to law enforcement, an affidavit said.

The veteran lay in bed at home for a few hours before getting a ride to the hospital, where he was admitted. Fearing that Martinez would retaliate and kill him, the veteran asked to be admitted under an alias.

A Volusia Sheriff's narcotics team caught up with Martinez on Wednesday night at a home on Fieldstone Avenue. Officers said he was found with heroin, other drug paraphernalia, a stole Glock .40 caliber handgun, and ammunition.

Martinez was released from state prison last year after serving a year on burglary charges, deputies said.

In addition to the drug charges, he now faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and threatening a victim.

Martinez was transported to Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was being held on a no-bond status.