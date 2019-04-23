ORLANDO, Fla. — The brawling bunny that came to a woman's rescue in a downtown Orlando street fight apparently isn't all that cute and cuddly.

Man caught on tape fighting in bunny suit wanted in New Jersey

Antoine McDonald, 20, also has arrest record in Delaware and Pasco County

His ID was blown after he did media interviews about the bunny suit fight

The man in the bunny suit, 20-year-old Antoine McDonald, is a wanted man in New Jersey on charges of vehicle burglary. McDonald also has an armed robbery arrest on his record from Dover, Delaware.

The Delaware charges included two counts of robbery, possession of a firearm, conspiracy and tampering with physical evidence. In the New Jersey case, authorities said McDonald was one of two people caught on surveillance burglarizing cars.

McDonald was not detained by police after the Orlando incident Easter Sunday night, which started after he said he saw a man and a woman fighting outside the SAK Comedy Lab on Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.

The video shows two people engaged in a brawl before the Easter Bunny jumps in to break it up.

But the Easter Bunny quickly gets pulled into the fight, throwing some punches of his own. The fight was quickly broken up by a bystander and an Orlando police officer.

More recently, McDonald faces a charge of fruadulent use of personal identification in Pasco County on January 2019. At that time, according to the arrest report, McDonald had a Zephyrhills address.

McDonald's identity, hidden by the costume during the brawl, became known after the video went viral and he began doing various media interviews.

Antoine McDonald was arrested in Zephyrhills in January 2019. (Pasco County Jail)