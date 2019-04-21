CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX released a statement Saturday about what it called an "anomaly" that occurred during testing.

In a statement to Spectrum News 13, SpaceX said:

“Earlier today, SpaceX conducted a series of engine tests on a Crew Dragon test vehicle on our test stand at Landing Zone 1 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The initial tests completed successfully but the final test resulted in an anomaly on the test stand.

"Ensuring that our systems meet rigorous safety standards and detecting anomalies like this prior to flight are the main reasons why we test. Our teams are investigating and working closely with our NASA partners.”

The anomaly released hazardous materials, according to the Florida Department of Protection. There were no injuries.

Later Saturday night, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Twitter:

"NASA has been notified about the results of the ‪@SpaceX Static Fire Test and the anomaly that occurred during the final test. We will work closely to ensure we safely move forward with our Commercial Crew Program."